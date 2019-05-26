Robert MacIntyre has 'freedom' to move into Made In Denmark contention

Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Wiesberger are in Sunday's final grouping

Made In Denmark leaderboard -9 B Wiesberger (Aut); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco); -7 M Schmitt (Ger), M Schwab (Aut); -6 A Canizares (Spa), R Langasque (Fra), P Larrazabal (Spa), O Wilson Eng) Notable others:-5 C Paisley (Eng), P Dunne (Ire), M Southgate (Eng), G Moynihan (Ire); -4 R Ramsay (Sco), A Rai (Eng), O Fisher (Eng), R McEvoy (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco)

Robert MacIntyre says securing his European Tour card for next season has helped him relax into contention for Made In Denmark victory.

The 22-year-old Scot is one shot behind Austrian leader Bernd Wiesberger going into the final round in Farso.

It comes after MacIntyre finished second at the British Masters two weeks ago to ease his tour card tensions.

"It's something that I've always wanted to do - win on the European Tour," he told the tour website.

"Now that I've secured my card for next season, it gives me the freedom that there's nothing to lose, so I've just got to get out there and try and get it."

MacIntyre fired a 68 in windy conditions to move to eight under par thanks to five birdies on day three of his 15th European Tour event.

Playing alongside Wiesberger, MacIntyre sandwiched a bogey on the third with birdies on the second and fifth as his more experienced playing partner picked up shots on the first, fifth, seventh and eighth.

Wiesberger, who has had four European Tour victories, slipped back after bogeys on the ninth and 10th, but he made a hat-trick of gains from the 12th to establish a three-shot lead.

MacIntyre birdied the 11th and bogeyed the 12th before further gains on the 14th and 15th had him within two - and a closing bogey from Wiesberger meant it was all to play for in the final round.

Austrian Matthias Schwab and German Max Schmitt are at seven under, a shot clear of England's Oliver Wilson, Frenchman Romain Langasque and Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal.