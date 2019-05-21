Seamus Power: Irish Olympian set to play in Irish Open at Lahinch

Power played in the 2016 Olympics

Irish Olympian Seamus Power will make his first appearance on home soil in six years when he plays in July's Irish Open.

The USA-based golfer from Waterford has confirmed his participation in the event at Lahinch Golf Club.

Power enjoyed success in American collegiate golf before building a professional career that has seen him play three seasons on the US PGA Tour.

He will be joined at the Irish Open by Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter.

The 32-year-old Power will add to a strong line up of home golfers at the event, including his 2016 Olympic team partner and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

Shane Lowry, the first Rolex Series Champion of the 2019 Race to Dubai following January's win in Abu Dhabi, and former US Open Champion Graeme McDowell will also take part.

"Although I play my golf in the USA, I am a very proud Irishman and it will be a really special moment for me to tee it up in front of my home fans as a professional, especially at a classic Irish links course like Lahinch Golf Club," Power commented.