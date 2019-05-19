Brooks Koepka defends US PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson second

Brooks Koepka held a seven-shot lead going into the final round, which was reduced to one shot with four holes left

Brooks Koepka held off the threat of Dustin Johnson to defend his US PGA Championship and win a fourth major on a dramatic day at Bethpage Black.

The 2017 and 2018 US Open champion had a seven-shot lead at the start of the final round, which dropped to one after four successive bogeys from the 11th.

But world number one Johnson bogeyed the 16th and 17th as Koepka won by two shots on eight under.

England's Matt Wallace tied for third, earning his best finish at a major.

The 29-year-old from Hillingdon carded a two-over 72 to finish on two under, alongside Americans Jordan Spieth (71) and Patrick Cantley (71).

The top six were the only golfers to finish the tournament under par at a brutal Long Island course which was made even harder on the final day as the wind increased.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Ireland's Shane Lowry were among those to finish tied eighth on one over after both ended with 69s.

More to follow.