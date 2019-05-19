Celine Herbin wins by one in Spain as Charlotte Thompson takes third

Celine Herbin made one par on the back nine in the final round - but won by one shot to receive the trophy from Annika Sorenstam

La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational final leaderboard -6 C Herbin (Fra); -5 E Henseleit (Ger); -2 C Thompson (Eng), C Chevalier (Fra), C Hedwall (Swe); -1 K Macdonald (Sco), C Alonso (Spa), D Holmqvist (Swe), M Parra (Spa) Selected others: +3 L Young (Eng), C Booth (Sco), E Givens (Eng); +4 G Clews (Eng), K Henry (Sco)

France's Celine Herbin secured her second Ladies European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the inaugural La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational.

The 36-year-old world number 259 was one behind going into the final day but had an eagle and four birdies in a three-under 69 to finish on six under.

Rookie Esther Henseleit of Germany led briefly but still earned a sixth top-10 in seven starts in her first season.

England's Charlotte Thompson tied for third, her best finish on the Tour.

Thompson led the tournament after a career-best 66 on day one, and was tied at the top at the halfway stage.

The 26-year-old from Essex lost ground after consecutive triple bogeys in a 78 on Saturday but was four under for her round after only three holes in Sunday.

Another triple bogey on the back nine blunted her charge but three birdies in four holes resulted in a round of 69, three strokes adrift.

Henseleit, 20, had taken the lead with a birdie on the 16th hole, but Herbin quickly responded with a pair of birdies to seal the title.

Astrid Vayson de Pradenne had a hole-in-one with a nine-iron at the 150-yard par-three 15th, her first ace in a tournament.

Herbin, coached by the brother of Seve Ballesteros, Vicente, moved up to 11th in the Solheim Cup points list and was presented with the trophy by tournament host Annika Sorenstam, the 10-time major champion.