Brooks Koepka takes seven-shot lead into US PGA Championship final round

Brooks Koepka had a relatively mixed round after a setting a 36-hole major record during the first two rounds

Brooks Koepka remains a record seven shots clear going into the final round of the US PGA Championship as he attempts to defend his title on Sunday.

Starting on 12 under, the American showed the first signs of vulnerability during a level-par third round of 70 but his rivals failed to gain ground.

World number one Dustin Johnson (69) is among four tied for second while Jordan Spieth (72) slipped to three under.

England's Matt Wallace shot a 70 and is the leading European on four under.

Compatriots Justin Rose (73) and Tommy Fleetwood (72) went backwards at Bethpage's Black Course in New York state, with Wallace the only European in the top 14.

As the major title winners struggled to take advantage, Johnson was joined on five under by relatively unknown Americans Harold Varner III (67) and Luke List (69) and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (67).

Australian Adam Scott (72) was another to falter after he and Spieth, who is chasing a career Grand Slam, began Saturday's round joint second on five under.

Earlier, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded his first under-par round of the championship with a 69, to sit on two over.

Brooks Koepka (right) smiles after birdieing the 13th with a 16-foot putt despite twice finding the rough

Koepka's smile on 13 tells its own story

Koepka, who is attempting to win a fourth major after also winning the 2017 and 2018 US Opens, had looked unbeatable over the first two rounds, but in bright sunshine on the Long Island course, his unerring accuracy began to slip.

Having taken 28 holes to register his first bogey, he wracked up two on the trot on the ninth and 10th holes.

That coincided with world number 76 List mounting a challenge with three successive birdies on the back nine to get to seven under and reduce Koepka's lead to five.

Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, also reached seven under after four birdies on his opening nine holes.

But by the time of Koepka's wobble he had already holed birdie putts on the second and fifth, and when he drained another on the 13th, a broad smile broke out across the otherwise stern-looking 29-year-old's face.

That four on the par-five came after a wild tee shot and a second that found further rough. But he heaved a wedge to within 16 feet before showing that his touch on the greens had not left him and it would still take a huge effort from his rivals to catch him.

Koepka's seven-shot lead is a record after 54 holes of the US PGA Championship, and no golfer in major championship history has failed to win after holding such a margin.

The leader may well also be helped by Johnson's bogey on the last, meaning the 34-year-old will not be in the final pairing on Sunday.

Instead, Koepka will be joined by world number 174 Varner III, who is competing in his fifth major and has a best finish of joint 66th at the 2016 Open Championship.

