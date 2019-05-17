The Open: John Daly's Royal Portrush buggy request 'under consideration'

  • From the section Golf
John Daly driving a golf buggy at Bethpage Black
John Daly has been high-fiving fans at Bethpage Black all week from his buggy

John Daly's request to use a buggy at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July is "under consideration", say tournament officials.

The 53-year-old American, who has a knee problem, has been using a buggy at this week's US PGA Championship after his application was approved under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Daly won the 1991 US PGA to earn a lifetime exemption at the major.

He is also eligible to play The Open until he is 60 after his win in 1995.

An R&A spokesman confirmed: "We have received a request from John Daly for permission to use a buggy at The Open and it is currently under consideration."

Daly's use of a buggy at Bethpage Black on Long Island has caused debate with Masters champion Tiger Woods making reference to his 2008 US Open victory by saying: "Well, I walked with a broken leg."

However, PGA of America chief championships officer Kerry Haigh maintained that the correct decision had been reached.

"We have a committee, which includes a medical expert, and they review the information, and it was agreed that it justified the use of a golf cart for the championship," Haigh said on Tuesday.

Daly missed the cut at Bethpage after rounds of 75 and 76 left him at 11 over par.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you