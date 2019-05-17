Rory McIlroy faces anxious wait to make US PGA Championship cut

Rory McIlroy hit double bogeys on the 10th hole, his first, and the 12th

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy faces an anxious wait to see if he has made the cut at the US PGA Championship after a second-round 71 at Bethpage.

The 2012 and 2014 champion dropped five shots on his first three holes to slip to seven over, but four birdies on his back nine left him at three over.

The top 70 and ties play the weekend with the cut projected at three over.

Leader and defending champion Brooks Koepka (seven under) and Tiger Woods (two over) are among the late starters.

Former champion Phil Mickelson, playing alongside McIlroy and Australian Jason Day, frequently found the rough with errant tee shots at the tough Long Island course in New York state.

But the five-time major winner still posted a one-over par 71 to sit on level par going into the weekend,

Others who have completed their second rounds include three-time major winner Jordan Spieth who shot a four-under 66 to set the clubhouse target on five under, still two behind Koepka.

Should the 25-year-old prevail at the US PGA, he would become only the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors.

World number one Dustin Johnson is a shot further back on four under after a three-under 67, alongside fellow American Daniel Berger, who signed for a 66.

New Zealand's Danny Lee, who finished the opening round second behind Koepka on six under, had a disappointing Friday, carding a four-over 74 to slip back to two under.

But England's Matt Fitzpatrick had a sparkling round, hitting a five-under 65 to move to level par after an opening day 75.

Elsewhere, the 2002 US PGA champion Rich Beem posted the lowest score for nine holes with a back-nine 30, which included five birdies in the last six holes.

That helped the 48-year-old record a one-under 69 and finish on four over.