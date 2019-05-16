US PGA Championship: Russell Knox opens with round of 72

Russell Knox birdied the last hole at Bethpage State Park after a bogey at the first

Russell Knox opened with a two-over-par round of 72 at the US PGA Championship on Long Island.

The only Scot in the field at Bethpage State Park is nine shots behind early pace-setter Brooks Koepka, the defending champion.

Knox, 33, bogeyed the first hole, one of four dropped shots, making gains at the 4th and 18th.

Currently ranked 68th in the world, his best finish this year has been a tie for 10th at February's Phoenix Open.

Tiger Woods, chasing a 16th major after winning the US Masters last month, also finished on two over.