Charlotte Thompson's eagle was 'surprise' at Ladies European Tour event in Spain

Thompson's best finish on the Ladies European Tour is joint eighth in the Lalla Meryem Cup a fortnight ago

England's Charlotte Thompson said it was a "lovely surprise" to find she had holed a 107-yard wedge for eagle as she took the first-round lead at the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational.

Thompson shot a six-under 66 - her best score on the Ladies European Tour - to lead Germany's Esther Henseleit by one.

On her eagle on the par-five second in Spain, Thompson said: "We got up to the green and there was only one ball.

"I said 'I'm sure mine didn't go long'. I checked the hole and there it was."

Rookie Henseleit, who has five top-10 finishes from her first six tournaments as a professional, was the only player to record a bogey-free round in southern Spain.

The 20-year-old holed five birdies and is one shot clear of English duo Hannah Burke and Gemma Clews, local favourite Maria Parra, Germany's Olivia Cowan and Australian Whitney Hillier, who are all tied for third on four under.

After this tournament there are five more that count towards qualification for the European team to take on the United States in September's Solheim Cup, which is being held at Gleneagles in Scotland.