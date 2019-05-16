Connor Syme: 'A matter of time' before Scots golfers won again

Connor Syme won his first professional event in Turkey on the Challenge Tour

It was only "a matter of time" before Scottish golfers excelled again on the European Tour, says Connor Syme.

Syme, 23, won his first professional tournament during April - a Challenge Tour victory in Turkey.

That followed compatriots Stephen Gallacher and David Law winning tour events in 2019, and rookie Robert MacIntyre finished joint-second at the British Masters this month.

"There was definitely a bit of a lull on the European Tour," Syme said

"David Law did amazing winning on the main tour straight away. I think that inspires us all a lot, that we can all definitely do it, and we are all pushing each other on."

Drumoig-based Syme turned professional in 2017 and is currently second in the Challenge Tour standings. If he ends the season in the top 15, he will win back his place on the European Tour.

"I'm thrilled I have had that opportunity already to feel what it is like to be under that sort of pressure," Syme said.

"I have had a second on the main tour, but it felt different this time, obviously trying to really push for the win. It is hopefully going to be great for my career, having that experience.

"I knew the Challenge Tour standard was very strong - it is weaker than the main tour, there is no denying it, but it is still very, very difficult to win a tournament. And to be able to do it over four rounds in Turkey does prove a lot to me."