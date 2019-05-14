US PGA Championship: John Daly to ride in buggy at Bethpage Black

John Daly is allowed to use a buggy on the Champions Tour, for players aged 50 and above

US PGA Championship organisers will meet with John Daly to discuss where he "can go and can't go" when he uses a buggy at this week's major.

The 53-year-old, who won the event in 1991, has special dispensation to ride the buggy instead of walking around the Bethpage Black course in New York.

The PGA of America gave Daly permission because he has a knee problem.

Its chief championships officer Kerry Haigh said a committee "agreed that it justified the use of a golf cart".

He explained: "We have a clause for ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) purposes in that any player who has an ADA concern or issue is allowed to apply and give the reasons for the exemption that he or she may want to apply for."

Haigh said he would now meet with Daly to "just talk through where he can go and can't go".

"Obviously there's some places on this course where you can't get a cart to. We try and use common sense, what's reasonable, what's fair for the protection both of the player and those issues as well as the playing of a major championship."

The 1995 Open champion regularly uses a buggy in the Champions Tour, for players aged 50 and above, where it is allowed.

But PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh said the buggy could cause more problems than solutions for Daly on this year's US PGA course.

He said: "I think it's one of those places where a cart is actually less convenient than walking.

"Where the carts go will be interesting, because it's not set up that way."

News of Daly's exemption for the second major of the year was announced last week, when it was questioned by six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, who said: "I think walking is an integral part of being a pro golfer. I'll leave it at that."

And on Tuesday Tiger Woods, who won the Masters, the first major of the year, in April, was also asked about the issue.

"Well, I walked with a broken leg," he said, referencing the final round of his 2008 US Open win.