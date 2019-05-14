US PGA Championship: Justin Thomas injured and misses Bethpage Black

Thomas won the Wanamaker Trophy by two shots in 2017

Former champion Justin Thomas has pulled out of this week's US PGA Championship with a wrist injury.

The world number five, who won his only major at Quail Hollow in 2017, finished 12th at the Masters last month.

"My wrist is not fully healed," said the 26-year-old American. "As a past champion this tournament is extra special. I'm disappointed."

Bethpage Black, host venue of the 2002 and 2009 US Opens, is staging its first US PGA Championship.

The public course on Long Island is notoriously tough, with a sign next to the 1st tee famously proclaiming: "The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend for highly skilled golfers."

The par-70 course, which measures 7,459 yards, has been softened by rain that will make it play even longer.

Prior to Thomas' withdrawal, the 101st US PGA Championship was set to be the first major to feature all of the top 100 players in the world ranking.

Thomas is replaced in the field by fellow American Kelly Kraft, the world number 192.

The tournament, which has previously been held in August as the last of the year's four majors, is being played in May for the first time since 1949.