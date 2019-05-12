Robert MacIntyre: Scot promises mum new kitchen after finishing second at British Masters

Robert MacIntyre finished tied for second place at the British Masters

British Masters final leaderboard, Southport -16 M Kinhult (Swe); -15 M Wallace (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco); -12 R Ramsay (Sco); -11 P Waring (Eng), J Smith (Eng) Selected others: -10 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger), O Wilson (Eng); -9 R Fisher (Eng) Leaderboard

Robert MacIntyre has promised his mother a new kitchen after the biggest prize of his career at the British Masters.

The Scot's final round of 66 put him on 15-under in Southport, leaving him tied for second, just one stroke behind Sweden's Marcus Kinhult.

MacIntyre's showing will see him take home over £200,000 - the biggest prize of his career.

"She's getting her kitchen now. She's got it, it's a done deal," he said.

The 22-year-old admitted he was left "gutted" but "proud" of how close he came to his first European Tour win.

"It was brilliant. To finish the way I finished - it's what I work for," MacIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"It's what I practice and put the hours in for. I'm gutted it came just short. I pushed it right to the end and I'm proud of that.

"I always think miracles can happen. It's never done."

MacIntyre played his final round with local host Tommy Fleetwood, who finished tied 10th after a final-round 73.

"The crowds were there from the word go and I've never played in front of crowds like this," MacIntyre said. "I was a wee bit wary at the start, I was nervy. But I couldn't pick a better way to finish, playing with Tommy.

"Obviously it would have been nice to win it, but just to come up short and the way I played, I couldn't come up with a better way."