British Masters: Matt Wallace leads by one shot in Southport

Wallace is aiming for a fifth win on the European Tour

British Masters second-round leaderboard -12 M Wallace (Eng); -11 R Ramsay (Sco), N Lemke (Swe), R Fisher (Eng), T Detry (Ger); -10 M Kinhult (Swe); -9 M Jordan (Eng); -8 L Westwood (Eng) Selected others: -7 E Pepperell (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco)

Englishman Matt Wallace holds a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the British Masters after a four-under 67 in his second round in Southport.

Wallace, who is yet to drop a shot, is on 12 under, ahead of compatriot Ross Fisher, Scot Richie Ramsay, Belgian Thomas Detry, and Swede Niklas Lemke.

Lemke came close to a world record by making eight consecutive birdies - one short of the record - in his 64.

Matthew Jordan, who broke the course record on Thursday, is on nine under.

He followed his 63 on day one with a level-par 72 while Lee Westwood is a shot further back on eight under.

The second round was halted for 72 minutes just before midday due to the threat of lightning.

Lemke started his round on the back nine and made eight birdies in the a row from the 13th to the second but failed to equal the record held by Mark Calcavecchia and Australia's James Nitties when he found a greenside bunker on the third.