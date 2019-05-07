Chris Kirk: American golfer to take 'indefinite leave' from the sport

Kirk won the last of his four PGA Tour titles at the Colonial tournament in Forth Worth, Texas in 2015

American golfer Chris Kirk says he is to take "indefinite leave" from the sport to deal with his alcohol and depression issues.

Kirk, who has four PGA Tour victories, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

"I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now," said Kirk, who turns 34 on Wednesday.

"I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses, I have come to realise I can't fix this on my own."

The last of Kirk's PGA Tour victories was the Colonial tournament in Forth Worth, Texas in 2015.

He was as high as 16th in the world rankings at the time of his Colonial win but has dropped to 188th having missed 11 of 17 cuts this season, including each of his last four starts.

"I don't know when I will be back," he added. "But for now I need to focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support."