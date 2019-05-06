Donald Trump presents Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

The award ceremony took place in the White House Rose Garden

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods has been presented with America's highest civilian honour by President Donald Trump in Washington.

The 43-year-old, who won the Masters at Augusta in April, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony.

Trump praised Woods' "relentless will to win, win, win".

"These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries and defying limits," Trump said.

Woods thanked his mother and two children during the ceremony.

"You have seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows," said Woods.

The prize recognises "individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours".

Woods is the fourth golfer to receive the accolade, after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and the PGA Tour's first black player, Charlie Sifford.

American Woods overcame persistent injury problems - including four back operations culminating in fusion surgery in April 2017 - to win his first major title for 11 years with a one-shot victory at Augusta.

Billie Jean King and Michael Jordan are among other athletes to win the award.