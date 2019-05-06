LPGA Mediheal Championship: Bronte Law beaten in play-off by Sei Young Kim

Victory for Law would have matched the LPGA record for a final-round comeback

LPGA Mediheal Championship final-round leaderboard -7 SY Kim (Kor), J Lee (Kor), B Law (Eng); -5 C Hull (Eng), L Thompson (US), EH Ji (Kor), A Yang (Kor) Full leaderboard

England's Bronte Law came from 10 shots behind before losing in a play-off as South Korean Sei Young Kim won the Mediheal Championship.

Law tied for the lead in California after a brilliant bogey-free, seven-under-par 65 saw her move up from 20th.

The 24-year-old from Stockport carded three successive birdies from the 10th before an eagle at the par-five 15th.

Kim finished with a three-over 75 but won the play-off after bogeys from compatriot Jeongeun Lee and Law.

Law is now likely to move from seventh into the top five of the European Solheim Cup world rankings list.

"My golf is in a good place right now," she said. "If someone had told me I was going to be in a play-off at the start of the day, I would have told them that they were crazy."

Fellow English golfer Charley Hull, who was seeking her second LPA Tour title, finished tied for fourth - two shots off the pace - after shooting a 74.