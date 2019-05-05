Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy two off lead going into final round

McIlroy was greeted by a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' at the first tee

Wells Fargo Championship third-round leaderboard -11 M Homa (US), J Dufner (US), J Dahmen (US); -10 P Perez (US); -9 R McIlroy (NI); -8 J Rose (Eng); -7 P Casey (Eng), S Power (Ire) Selected others: -6 S Garcia (Spa), R Fowler (US), P Reed (US); -4 M Laird (Sco)

Birthday boy Rory McIlroy carded a three-under-par 68 to stand two shots back going into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Americans Max Homa (70), Joel Dahmen (70) and overnight leader Jason Dufner (71) are tied for the lead on 11 under after a rain-hit day at Quail Hollow.

Pat Perez (66) is a shot behind, one stroke ahead of Northern Irishman McIlroy, who turned 30 on Saturday.

England's Justin Rose (68) is on eight under with Paul Casey (66) seven under.

Ireland's Seamus Power (69) is also seven under, while Spain's Sergio Garcia is among five players on six under after a 66.

"This golf course really rewards patience and rewards discipline. I feel like I was both of those today," said McIlroy.

The two-time Wells Fargo champion was five shots adrift at the start of play on Saturday and picked up one shot on the front nine.

McIlroy made three birdies on the back nine, with a bogey on the 12th, to finish the day on nine under.