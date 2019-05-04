Charley Hull two shots off lead at LPGA Mediheal Championship in California

  • From the section Golf
Charley Hull's sunglasses fall from her visor as she plays a shot
Charley Hull is ranked 26th in the world
LPGA Mediheal Championship second-round leaderboard
-7 SY Ryu (Kor); -6 SY Kim (Kor), R O'Toole (US); -5 HY Choi (Kor), NY Choi (Kor), C Hull (Eng), E-H Ji (Kor), IB Park (Kor)
Selected others: -3 B Law (Eng), E C Thomas (Eng)

England's Charley Hull moved two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The 23-year-old followed up a first-round 69 with a 70 - including three birdies and a bogey - and is on five under par after two rounds.

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon is the solitary leader on seven under par after a second-round 70.

Hull's compatriot Bronte Law carded 68 on day two to move to three under par.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you