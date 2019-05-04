Charley Hull two shots off lead at LPGA Mediheal Championship in California

Charley Hull is ranked 26th in the world

LPGA Mediheal Championship second-round leaderboard -7 SY Ryu (Kor); -6 SY Kim (Kor), R O'Toole (US); -5 HY Choi (Kor), NY Choi (Kor), C Hull (Eng), E-H Ji (Kor), IB Park (Kor) Selected others: -3 B Law (Eng), E C Thomas (Eng)

England's Charley Hull moved two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The 23-year-old followed up a first-round 69 with a 70 - including three birdies and a bogey - and is on five under par after two rounds.

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon is the solitary leader on seven under par after a second-round 70.

Hull's compatriot Bronte Law carded 68 on day two to move to three under par.