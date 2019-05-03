Dubai Moonlight Classic: Leona Maguire in contention ahead of final round

Maguire finished with a bogey on the par-four 18th in Dubai

Dubai Moonlight Classic second-round leaderboard -10 N Iturrios (Spa); -9 E Henseleit (Ger), O Cowan (Ger); -8 K Lampert (Ger); -7 L Maguire (Ire), C Hedwall (Swe); -7 C Booth (Sco) Selected others:-5 G Cowley (Eng); -3 H Burke (Eng); -1 T Johnson (Eng), L Young (Eng). Leaderboard (external)

Ireland's Leona Maguire is three shots off the lead ahead of the final round at the Dubai Moonlight Classic.

Maguire, who had a course-record 64 first round, finished with a bogey for a third-round 70 to sit on seven under.

Spain's Nuria Iturrios holds a one-shot lead on 10 under as she looks to add to her Lalla Meryem Cup win last week.

Olivia Cowan and Esther Henseleit of Germany share second place on nine under with compatriot Karolin Lampert a shot further back.

Maguire and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden are tied for fifth with Scotland's Carly Booth on six under after firing six birdies and an eagle in a five-under par 67 third round.

Former leading amateur Maguire climbed to nine under after four birdies in her opening 11 holes at the Nick Faldo-designed Emirates Golf Club before she bogeyed the 12th and 18th holes.

England's Gabriella Cowley had the best round of the day as she carded six birdies in a bogey-free 66 to move up to five under par for the tournament.