Dubai Moonlight Classic: Overnight leader Leona Maguire now four back

Maguire spent 135 weeks at the top of the world amateur rankings before turning professional

Dubai Moonlight Classic first-round leaderboard -9 N Iturrios (Spa), E Henseleit (Ger); -8 O Cowan (Ger); -6 K Lampert (Ger); -5 L Maguire (Ire); -4 C Hedwall (Swe), K Preedasuttijit (Tha), N Komulainen (Fin); -3 H Burke (Eng), M Skarpnord (Nor) Selected others:-2 K Henry (Sco); -1 L Young (Eng) C Booth (Sco); E H Clyburn (Eng), M MacLaren (Eng); +1 T Johnson (Eng), G Cowley (Eng); +2 B Morgan (Wal), F Parker (Eng), S Evans (Eng)

Ireland's Leona Maguire has slipped off the top of the leaderboard at the Dubai Moonlight Classic.

Maguire, 24, held a two-shot overnight lead after a course record 64 but fell four shots behind the leaders during a disappointing second round.

Esther Henseleit of Germany carded a 66 to join Spaniard Nuria Iturrios in a tie for the lead on nine under par.

Olivia Cowan is one shot off the pace at the first professional day-night tournament.

Each of the 56 players play at least nine holes of one of their opening two rounds in the 54-hole tournament under the new eco-friendly LED lights at the Nick Faldo-designed Emirates golf club.

Iturrios, who won her second Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco last week to go to the top of the LET rankings, had just one bogey on the way to a 68 that leaves her in a share for the halfway lead with rookie Henseleit.

Maguire was unable to add to the nine birdies she carded in her opening round as she posted a three-over par 75 that leaves her in fifth place on five under, one shot behind Karolin Lampert.

A double-bogey six on the seventh hole, her 16th of the day, was the biggest disappointment for Maguire.

"On seven I wanted to hit seven wood, my caddie wanted me to hit an iron and I hit an iron in the water, which was quite annoying to finish with," she said.

"I didn't give myself enough chances and didn't hole any putts, so no birdies today. I need to play a lot better tomorrow [Friday] and hit my irons better to give myself some more chances."

England's Hannah Burke shot a 69 to hold a share of ninth place on three under with Kylie Henry of Scotland a stroke further back.