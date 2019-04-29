Zurich Classic: John Rahm and Ryan Palmer edge Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia

Palmer and Rahm won the Zurich Classic by three shots

Zurich Classic final leaderboard -26: Rahm (Spa) & Palmer (US); -23: Garcia (Spa) & Fleetwood (Eng); -21: Every (US) & K Lee (Kor), Sabbatini (Svk) & Gay (US)

Spain's John Rahm and American Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event by three shots from England's Tommy Fleetwood and Spain's Sergio Garcia.

Overnight leaders Rahm and Palmer shot a three-under 69 to finish on 26 under.

Fleetwood and Garcia finished three shots back after a final-round 68.

The win was the 42-year-old Palmer's first on the PGA Tour in more than nine years, while Rahm now has three wins in three years.

The duo paired up because Jordan Spieth - who played with Palmer at the event last year - was not taking part, and Wesley Bryan - Rahm's partner in 2018 - is recovering from shoulder surgery.

"It's been incredible," Rahm said. "The way it happened - he started off playing great, I kind of struggled and then I came through in the middle, and then he finished it off - it was amazing.

"To win as a team, it's something you don't get to feel very often in golf. I hope it happens again."

South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon and American Matt Every finished tied for third on 21 under with American Brian Gay and Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini.