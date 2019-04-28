Connor Syme wins his first pro title in Challenge Tour event

Connor Syme (left) celebrates his win

Turkish Airlines Challenge -23: C Syme (Sco), F Laporta (Italy) -22: W Besseling (Ned), D Van Driel (Ned) -21: MF Haastrup (Den), G Havret (Fra) -20: G Boyd (Eng), M Jordan (Eng) Selected others: -19 T Tree (Eng) -18: R McGee (Ire) -17: B Stow (Eng) -11 S Henry (Sco)

Connor Syme secured his first tournament win as a professional by triumphing at the Turkish Airlines Challenge in Samsun.

The 23-year-old from Fife beat Italian Francesco Laporta in a play-off after the pair finished the four rounds on 23 under par.

Syme, who posted a closing five-under 67, birdied the par-four 18th to win the play-off by a stroke.

"It's massive, I'm thrilled. Hopefully it's just the start." Syme said.

Both had started their final round a stroke behind Wil Besseling but finished one ahead of the Dutchman in the opening event of the 2019 Challenge Tour season, the tier below the European Tour.

Syme chose to play in Turkey over the European Tour event, the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco. He edged out Laporta with a sensational seven-iron approach to five feet before holing the birdie putt.

"A few people might have been thinking why I hadn't gone to Morocco this week, so it was good to justify my decision to come here and win," he said.

"Of all the holes, I probably wouldn't have wanted to play 18 because I've not really got a club for it."

Syme turned professional in 2017 before playing his debut season on the European Tour in 2018.

Fellow Scot Grant Forrest finished joint sixth at the Trophée Hassan II, five shots behind winner Jorge Campillo of Spain, after a one-over 74 in his final round left him four under.