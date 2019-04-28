Tom McKibbin: NI teenager secures Junior Invitational title at Sage Valley

Tom McKibbin enjoyed a one-shot advantage over Maxwell Moldovan

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin secured the most impressive win of his career by taking victory in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club.

The 16-year-old Irish international posted a final round one-under-par 71 to finish a shot ahead of American Maxwell Moldovan in Augusta.

The win comes 10 days after he chipped in to win the prestigious Peter McEvoy Trophy at Copt Heath in England.

McKibbin's victory was built on a brilliant six-under par-64.

The Holywood golfer was making his second appearance at the Junior Invitational, a three-day event featuring the top junior players in the world.

He enjoyed a two-shot lead after the opening round but stumbled slightly in the second round, posting a three-over 75.

McKibbin remained resolute in the final round however as he was out in level par 36, then birdied the 10th, 13th and 15th but dropped shots at the 12th and 17th.