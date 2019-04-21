RBC Heritage: CT Pan wins first PGA Tour title with one-shot win

Pan carded three of his five final-day birdies on the back nine

RBC Heritage final leaderboard -12 CT Pan (Tpe); -11 M Kuchar (US); -10 P Cantlay (US), S Piercy (US), S Lowry (Ire); -9 J Poston (US), S Power (Ire), K Streelman (US); -8 S Burns (US) Selected others: -7 I Poulter (Eng); -6 E Pepperell (Eng); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng); -4 D Johnson (US); -3 L Donald (Eng); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 G McDowell (NI); +2 J Spieth (US)

Chinese Taipei's CT Pan won his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

The 27-year-old world number 113, two adrift overnight, had only one bogey in a four under 67 for a 12-under total.

Irishman Shane Lowry, who led after both the first two rounds, finished in a tie for third, two back, after a 70.

World number one Dustin Johnson was one ahead into the last day but ended eight off the pace after an errant 77, with Ian Poulter seven under after a 73.

The gusting winds of earlier in the event had reduced to a stiff breeze at Hilton Head on Sunday and in the early stages of Johnson's round, four other players had joined him at 10 under.

Lowry made three birdies in his first six holes to open a two-shot lead, but missed a short par putt at the ninth and then took four from the left of the 12th green for a double bogey to slip three behind.

American Matt Kuchar, winner in 2014, holed an eight-foot birdie putt at the last to set the target at 11 under but Pan, making his 79th start on the PGA Tour, calmly parred his final two holes to remain at 12 under.

It left Lowry, in the penultimate group, needing to hole his second shot from 180 yards at the 460-yard par four 18th to tie, but he finished with a par.

Pan is only the second player from Chinese Taipei to triumph on the PGA Tour, following TC Chen at the 1987 Genesis Open.

The final group petered out tamely, Johnson dropped seven shots in five holes on the back nine and finished in a tie for 28th, while Poulter shared 10th after making only two birdies.