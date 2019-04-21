Scottish Women's Open: Teenager Pia Babnik wins at Royal Troon

Pia Babnik won the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open Championship at Royal Troon

Fifteen-year-old Slovenian Pia Babnik took home the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open Championship with a seven-shot win over France's Charlotte Bunel.

And the teenager is now targeting a return to Scotland for September's Junior Solheim Cup.

Babnik went into the final day at Royal Troon with a three-point lead, before a bogey-free final round of 66.

"For me, it would be a very special day to be part of the European team," said Babnik.

Scotland's Shannon McWilliam and Chloe Goadby were winners of the annual team event, taking home the Ladies' Club Silver Salver.

McWilliam also finished as the top Scot as this year's event on six-under-par, after also having a hole-in-one on the first day.

She said: "It was another really good result for me today, I have finished in the top five at the Helen Holm quite a few times now and to win the team event with Chloe was really nice as well.

"It's been a great week and one I will remember after making my fourth hole-in-one of my career at Royal Troon Portland on Friday."