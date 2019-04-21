Lotte Championship: Brooke Henderson defends title to tie Canadian record

Henderson has gone level with compatriot Sandra Post, who won eight LPGA Tour titles between 1968 and 1981

Lotte Championship final leaderboard -16 B Henderson (Can); -12 EH Ji (Kor); -11 M Lee (Aus), A Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 G Lopez (Mex), D Kang (US), H Choi (Kor); -9 N Korda (US) Selected others: -8 SY Ryu (Kor); -7 J Lee (Kor), -6 JY Ko (Kor); +3 G Hall (Eng); +4 C Hull (Eng); +7 C Thomas (Eng), M Reid (Eng) Leaderboard

Brooke Henderson equalled the record for most wins on the LPGA or PGA Tours by a Canadian golfer after she retained her title at the Lotte Championship.

Henderson, 21, carded a two-under-par 70 to finish on 16 under, four shots clear of Ji Eun-hee in Hawaii.

Her eighth LPGA Tour victory matched Sandra Post, while Mike Weir and George Knudson each had eight PGA Tour wins.

"It's amazing to be mentioned in the same sentence with Sandra, and to tie Mike Weir too," said Henderson.

"It has just been surreal the last few years. I'm so happy."

Henderson won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2015 Portland Classic as a qualifier, while her lone major title came at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship.

She went into the final round tied for the lead with Nelly Korda but the American produced a five-over-par 77 in her final round to finish eighth.