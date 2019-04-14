Tiger Woods: Key moments in the Masters champion's life and career

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: Tiger Woods 2005 v 2019 - spot the difference

Tiger Woods produced a sensational performance at Augusta National to win a fifth Masters title and end an 11-year wait for a 15th major .

The 43-year-old American fell to 1,199 in the world rankings just two years ago and thought his career was over.

And it has been a long road back for Woods, who has suffered numerous injuries and off-course problems.

BBC Sport charts the highs and lows of his golfing career since he turned professional in 1996.

Tiger timeline

1997 - Wins the Masters by 12 shots to become the youngest player to win at Augusta National and the youngest major winner since World War Two.

2000 - Becomes the fifth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam of the Open, US Open, US PGA Championship and Masters.

2001 - Completes the 'Tiger Slam', becoming the first golfer to hold all four majors simultaneously.

2002 - Follows Jack Nicklaus in 1965-66 and Nick Faldo in 1989-90 in winning the Masters in consecutive years.

2005 - Famously chips in from the rough on the 16th for birdie, en route to a play-off win over Chris DiMarco and a fourth Green Jacket at Augusta.

2005 - Famously chips in from the rough on the 16th for birdie, en route to a play-off win over Chris DiMarco and a fourth Green Jacket at Augusta.

2006 - His father and guiding force Earl dies aged 74, but Woods goes on to win his third Open championship and 11th major at Hoylake.

2008 - Claims his 14th major at the US Open at Torrey Pines in a play-off against Rocco Mediate.

2009 -Is found found bleeding and semi-conscious after his car hit a tree and fire hydrant outside his Florida home. He later apologises for letting his family down over a series of extra-marital affairs.

2010 - He and his first wife Elin Nordegren divorce, ending a seven-year marriage.

2014 - Has the first of four back operations in four years.

2016 - Announces he is unable to compete at the US Open after being sidelined by injury since the preceding August.

2017 - Misses the cut in his first PGA Tour event in almost 18 months and falls to 1,199 in the world rankings. He is also charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running.

2018 - Is runner-up at the US PGA Championship and finishes tied for sixth in The Open before recording his first tournament victory in five years at the Tour Championship, moving up to 13 in the world rankings.

2019 - Wins the Masters to complete one of sport's greatest comebacks