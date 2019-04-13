Masters 2019: Francesco Molinari leads Tiger Woods and Tony Finau by two
Open champion Francesco Molinari will take a two-shot lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau into the final round of the Masters at Augusta National.
Italian Molinari holed four successive birdies on the second nine to card a 66 and finish on 13 under as he looks to win a second major.
Woods, who won the last of his four Green Jackets in 2005, had a five-under 67 to move second with fellow American Finau, who hit a sensational 64.
Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka is a shot further back after a 69, while England's Ian Poulter carded a 68 to remain in the hunt at nine under.
More soon.