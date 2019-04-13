Masters 2019: Francesco Molinari leads Tiger Woods and Tony Finau by two

By Peter Scrivener

BBC Sport at Augusta National

  • From the section Golf

Media playback is not supported on this device

'They'll hear that roar around the world' - Woods hit back-to-back birdies

Open champion Francesco Molinari will take a two-shot lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau into the final round of the Masters at Augusta National.

Italian Molinari holed four successive birdies on the second nine to card a 66 and finish on 13 under as he looks to win a second major.

Woods, who won the last of his four Green Jackets in 2005, had a five-under 67 to move second with fellow American Finau, who hit a sensational 64.

Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka is a shot further back after a 69, while England's Ian Poulter carded a 68 to remain in the hunt at nine under.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Masters 2019: Rickie Fowler & Francesco Molinari feature in best shots of day three

More soon.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Masters 2019: Tony Finau takes the outright lead on 10 under with a birdie on the 13th hole

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you