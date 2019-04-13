Masters 2019: Tee times brought forward for Sunday at Augusta with bad weather expected

Media playback is not supported on this device Thunderstorms for Masters?

2019 Masters Dates: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National

Tee times for Sunday's final round at the Masters have been brought forward because of anticipated bad weather.

Players will be grouped in threesomes, with the first group expected to start at 12:30 BST and the leaders at 14:20.

There will be uninterrupted live coverage of the final day on BBC Two from 13:55.

With thunderstorms forecast in Augusta, tournament chairman Fred Ridley said the decision to start earlier would "benefit everyone".

"We believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday," Ridley said in a statement.

"The safety of everyone is paramount. This decision should benefit everyone - the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world."