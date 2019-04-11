Masters 2019: Tiger Woods makes strong start in first round at Augusta National

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: Choose your favourite Masters shot of all time from this top 10

2019 Masters Dates: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before uninterrupted live coverage of the final rounds on BBC Two, with up to four live streams online. Live radio and text commentary of all four days on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details

Four-time champion Tiger Woods hit a solid two-under-par 70 to sit one shot off the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the 83rd Masters.

The American, 43, had four birdies and two bogeys to finish one adrift of the early clubhouse leaders.

Spain's Jon Rahm, 2013 champion Adam Scott and South Africa's Justin Harding lead on three under at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy began his latest quest to win a first Masters with five birdies and six bogeys in a topsy-turvy 73.

Tommy Fleetwood is the best Englishman in the clubhouse after a 71.

Bogeys at 17th hole cost McIlroy & Woods

McIlroy had problems at the first hole but reached one under par after the 16th

McIlroy's round was bookended by scruffy bogeys. Following a wayward drive down the right on the first, he clattered his second into a tree and was unable to chip and putt for a par.

And a missed par putt from five feet on the 18th, after a bogey on the 17th, saw the Northern Irishman finish a round that had flashes of promise, one over par.

Woods too bogeyed the par-four 17th after hitting his tee shot into the trees, and when he drove into a fairway bunker on the 18th, he too looked to be heading for an untidy finish. However, he smashed his ball from the sand onto the green and two-putted from 30 feet.

Prior to the 17th, there had been few dramas for the 14-time major champion, who last won here in 2005. His solitary bogey had come on the newly elongated par-four fifth after finding a fairway bunker with his tee shot.

That dropped Woods back to level par but a birdie on the ninth was followed by successive birdies on the par-five 13th - the roar that greeted it echoing around Augusta National - and par-four 14th.

His playing partner Rahm got off to a quick start with birdies on the third and fourth holes but gave those shots back with bogeys on the fifth and eighth.

However, a birdie on the ninth reignited his round and he cruised serenely round Amen Corner with a rare birdie on the 11th and another on the 13th before playing five holes of par golf to finish.

Rahm shares the lead with Australian Scott, who birdied three of the final four holes to set the early pace alongside unheralded South African Harding who would have led on his own but for a bogey at the last.

Defending champion Patrick Reed took advantage of the par-five holes on the back nine, eagling the 13th and birdieing the 15th, but also carded five bogeys as he opened with a one-over 73, the same score as 2017 champion Sergio Garcia.

This report will be updated at the end of play

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: McIlroy to win, no wait Fleetwood! Cotter caught out at Augusta