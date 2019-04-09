Masters 2019: Rory McIlroy talks up meditation, juggling and mind training

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters Memories 2018: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning eagle chip

Rory McIlroy hopes a regime of meditation, juggling and mind training will help win a first Masters title.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman's new attitude to life has helped him start the year with seven top-10 finishes and victory at the Players Championship.

"I don't think I've ever started a season this well," said McIlroy, who only needs the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam of major titles.

"It's focusing on the small things and not living or dying by the results."

McIlroy has won The Open, US Open and US PGA Championship (twice) and will become the sixth man in history to have won all four majors if he wins at Augusta National.

However, his last victory in a major was in 2014.

"A change of attitude has been one of the biggest keys to how I've played for the first few months of the year," added McIlroy, who tees off alongside American Rickie Fowler at 16:15 BST on Thursday.

"It's about not getting caught up trying to play perfect golf."

'Juggling is catching on'

Meditation has played its part but McIlroy was keen to point out it's not going to take over his life.

"Look, I'm not going to go live with the monks for a couple of months in Nepal," he smiled. "I meditated for 20 minutes on the Sunday morning of the Players Championship. My routine now consists of meditation, juggling and mind training, doing all the stuff to get you in the right place.

"I was watching the Augusta National Women's Amateur over the weekend and I saw a few women on the range juggling, so it's catching on."

McIlroy says he is a "rookie" who can only juggle three balls at a time and also explained that he has been reading books on sports psychology, while working with eight-time winner on the PGA Tour Brad Faxon about the mental side of the game.

He will also have a doctor with him at Augusta National this week and says his long-time friend and caddie Harry Diamond "has been with me every step of the way on this journey".

"It's getting to the point where I'm almost making more time to practice my mind-set, rather than be on the range," added McIlroy.

"He's bought into it and that's been a big help because he is a calming presence and we feel like a team trying to shoot good scores and win tournaments."

McIlroy, who had his best chance to win the tournament in 2011 when he led by four shots going into the final round but dropped six shots in three holes at the start of the back nine to fade away, has finished in the top-10 in each of his five previous Masters.

"If I haven't figured out the course by now, there's something wrong," he said on the eve of his 11th appearance.

"I'm comfortable on this golf course. It forces you to be creative and I like that side of the game. I like to see shots, to visualise and that's one of the really fun things about this place."