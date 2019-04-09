Masters 2019 tee times: Rory McIlroy to play with Rickie Fowler at Augusta

Rory McIlroy will tee off shortly after Tiger Woods in round one of the 2019 Masters

2019 Masters Date: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before uninterrupted live coverage of the final rounds on BBC Two, with up to four live streams online. Live radio and text commentary of all four days on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details click here.

Rory McIlroy's quest to win a first Masters title at Augusta National will get under way at 16:15 BST on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman will play with fancied American Rickie Fowler in a group that will follow four-time winner Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm (16:04).

World number one Justin Rose tees off at 18:49 with three-time champion Phil Mickelson and American Justin Thomas.

England's Paul Casey plays with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth, and US Open and PGA Championship holder Brooks Koepka.

The eye-catching grouping will be the last to tee off on Thursday, at 19:00, while defending champion Patrick Reed will start his tournament at 15:31.

McIlroy, 29, needs the Masters title to complete a career Grand Slam of majors and starts the event as favourite with bookmakers.

Should he win, he will join an elite group of five players - Jack Nicklaus, Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen to win each of golf's biggest prizes at least once.

Thursday tee times (US unless stated)

All times BST

13:15: Honorary starters - Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus

13:30 Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Can)

13:41 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

13:52 Mike Weir (Can), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin O'Connell*

14:03 Angel Cabrera (Arg) Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (SA)

14:14 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)*

14:25 Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Kor), J. B. Holmes

14:36 Branden Grace (SA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

14:47 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

14:58 Sergio Garcia (Spn), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

15:09 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kyle Stanley

15:31 Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor)*

15:42 Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Marc Leishman (Aus)

15:53 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

16:04 Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Spn)

16:15 Rory McIlroy (NI), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

16:26 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

16:37 Trevor Immelman (SA), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Devon Bling*

16:48 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

16:59 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spn), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

17:10 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Matt Wallace (Eng), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex)*

17:32 Alex Noren (Swe), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

17:43 Vijay Singh (Fij), Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (SA)*

17:54 Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

18:05 Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (Eng), Matt Kuchar

18:16 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spn), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

18:27 Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

18:38 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

18:49: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

19:00: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka

Friday tee times (US unless stated)

All times BST

13:30 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

13:41 Trevor Immelman (SA), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Devon Bling*

13:52 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

14:03 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spn), Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

14:14 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Matt Wallace (Eng), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex)*

14:25 Alex Noren (Swe), Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

14:36 Vijay Singh (Fij), Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (SA)*

14:47 Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

14:58 Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter (Eng), Matt Kuchar

15:09 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spn), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

15:31 Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

15:42 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Aus)

15:53: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (Eng), Justin Thomas

16:04: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Brooks Koepka

16:15 Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners (Can)

16:26 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

16:37 Mike Weir (Can), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin O'Connell*

16:48 Angel Cabrera (Arg) Aaron Wise, Justin Harding (SA)

16:59 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)*

17:10 Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim (Kor), J. B. Holmes

17:32 Branden Grace (SA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

17:43 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

17:54 Sergio Garcia (Spn), Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

18:05 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kyle Stanley

18:16 Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor)*

18:27 Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Marc Leishman (Aus)

18:38 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

18:49 Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (Chn), Jon Rahm (Spn)

19:00 Rory McIlroy (NI), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

* = amateur