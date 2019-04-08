Masters 2019: World number one Justin Rose targets four majors

Justin Rose played a practice round at Augusta with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott

2019 Masters Date: 11-14 April Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before live and uninterrupted coverage of the final rounds on BBC Two, with up to four live streams online. Live radio and text commentary of all four days on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details

World number one Justin Rose has set as his target winning four majors before his career ends.

The 38-year-old Englishman, whose solitary major win came at the 2013 US Open, is at Augusta National for this week's Masters.

He was runner-up in 2015 and 2017 and has had five top-10 finishes at the opening major of the year.

"I would take four. That would be awesome. I'd just love to say the word 'multiple'," he said.

"As long as it's one of each," he added, referring to The Open and US PGA Championship.

"I've seen some guys go through a career and not be able to get that elusive first major - and no doubt it's a hole in any career - but I'd love to use the word 'multiple'."

Rose returned to world number one this week, despite not playing, but the last player to win the Masters as the top-ranked player in the world was Tiger Woods in 2002.

"I have won as world number one, in San Diego in January, which was important for me," continued Rose, who won his 24th professional title at the Farmers Insurance Open. "But clearly to win a major as world number one would be even more fantastic.

"I believe I can do it. But until you've won a major, or an Olympic gold medal, sometimes those achievements seem insurmountable.

"Should I go through another dip in form, I'll always believe those results are still possible."

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood feels "everything's in good shape" as he prepares for his third appearance at the Masters.

The 28-year-old missed the cut on his debut in 2017 but finished joint 17th in 2018.

"Year one there was so much to take in," he said. "Year two you're more comfortable with it and, while I'm not at [1992 champion and veteran of 33 Masters] Fred Couples' stage, I'm getting a better understanding and feeling of the tournament and the course.

"There are so many options, particularly hitting into greens, chipping around the greens and putting. I don't think you can ever learn enough."

Fleetwood shot a six-under 66 in round three last year but says it's about putting "three consistent rounds together and the fourth one needs to go OK".

He added: "A poor round is not going to get it done. But over the past couple of years I've put myself up there a lot and it's just a case of letting it happen because the more you dwell on it, the more you try and the harder it gets."