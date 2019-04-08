Leona Maguire: County Cavan golfer claims maiden professional win in California

Maguire made her Ladies European Tour debut in February

Leona Maguire claimed her maiden professional win in a dramatic play-off over Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Windsor Golf Classic.

The Cavan golfer made seven birdies in a bogey-free final round of 65 and looked to be heading towards an outright victory.

However Thailand's Anannarukarn birdied the last to move level with Maguire on 12 under par.

Maguire held her nerve in the play-off to take her first Symetra Tour win.

The Irishwoman, 24, made her Ladies European Tour debut in February having earned a Tour card in December.

The play-off win ensured that Maguire claimed the $22,500 winner's prize money in California.

Europe's 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington took to twitter to congratulate Maguire

Having started the final day tied for fourth, Maguire produced an inspired round making five birdies, including a run of four in a row, on the front nine.

The 2016 Olympian then birdied the par five 18th in the play-off to take the victory.

After four stages of the 24-event Symetra Tour Maguire has secured three top five finishes.

"I've been so close for the past few weeks and started off really well today, tried to keep my foot down," she said.

"I suppose being so close last week gave me a little bit of extra motivation and it tastes a little sweeter today."

Maguire joined the professional ranks following a glittering amateur career during which she topped the world rankings in women's amateur golf for 131 consecutive weeks.