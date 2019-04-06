Texas Open: Graeme McDowell nine off the lead as Masters qualification hopes fade

McDowell needs to win the tournament in order to qualify for the Masters

Graeme McDowell's attempt to gain a Masters spot looks likely to fall short after a level par 72 left him nine off the pace at the Texas Open.

The Northern Irishman, who won in the Dominican Republican last week, is currently tied for 20th.

Overnight leader Si Woo Kim holds a one shot advantage at the top after a birdie at the last.

Corey Connors is a shot back in second while Charlie Hoffman is in contention following an eight under round.

The winner of the tournament will secure the last Masters spot, if they have not already qualified.

Although McDowell won last week he came into the Texas Open knowing that only a win would book his place at Augusta National.

A bogey either side of a birdie in the opening three holes were followed by a run of nine pars.

The 2010 US Open Winner, 39, picked up a shot on the short par three 13th before seeing out his round with five pars.

Overnight leader Kim remains at the front of the pack after recovering from a bogey at the first to shoot four birdies in a round of 70.

He looked set to share his lead with Canadian Connors going into Sunday's final round but a fine bunker shot on 18 set up a birdie opportunity for the outright lead.