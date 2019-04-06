Mehaffey tied for 23rd at Augusta

Mehaffey tee'd off at Augusta National less than a week before the Masters gets underway

Olivia Mehaffey carded a four-over par 76 at Augusta National to finish tied for 23rd in the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

The County Down native ended the 54-hole tournament on five-over, 15 shots behind winner Jennifer Kupcho.

Mehaffey qualified for the final round at the Masters venue having shot one-over through the first 36 holes at the Champions Retreat Club.

The famous course did not allow female members until 2012.

21-year-old Mehaffey was level after the front nine, following a bogey on four with a birdie at the next.

Four dropped shots on the back nine saw Mehaffey, who is on a scholarship at Arizona Statue University, slip down the leaderboard.

American Kupcho was part of a thrilling final pairing with Mexico's Maria Fassi but finished strongly with an eagle on the 13th before birdies at 15 and 16.

A birdie at the last sealed a historic four-shot victory for the amateur world number one in the first year of the tournament.

The historic Georgia course will host the first men's major of the year on Thursday.