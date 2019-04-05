Graeme McDowell maintains hopes of last-gasp Masters place in Texas

Graeme McDowell matched his opening three-under-par 69 on Friday

Graeme McDowell kept alive his hopes of earning a last-gasp Masters spot as his second straight three-under-par 69 kept him in contention at the Texas Open.

McDowell, who won last week in the Dominican Republic, was two behind clubhouse leaders Jordan Spieth, Harold Varner III and Corey Conners.

The event winner will secure the final Masters place at Augusta, providing they have not already qualified.

McDowell's round included three birdies plus an eagle three at the 14th.

After starting his round at the 10th, McDowell, 39, followed a bogey at the 12th by picking up a stroke at the shot 13th before carding an eagle-three at the next.

Eight pars followed before he concluded his round with two birdies and a bogey in his closing five holes, which left him in a share of ninth spot at his round's conclusion.

Seamus Power had yet to begin his second round after matching McDowell's opening 69 while Padraig Harrington was facing a long wait to see whether he would survive into the weekend after a 71 left him on the projected cut mark of one under.