Jordan Mixed Open: Britain's Meghan MacLaren leads going into final round

Jordan Mixed Open - second round leaderboard -14 M MacLaren (Eng); -12 D Huizing; -8 P Streeter (Eng), J Senior (Eng), O Farr (Wal); -7 F Laporta (Ita); -6 B Stow (Eng), S Henry (Sco), C Sharvin (NI), B Virto (Spa), O Lengden (Swe), S L Bregman (RSA) Selected others: -5 M Ford (Eng), P Price (Wal); -3 B Lane (Eng); -2 P Golding (Eng), M Hoey (NI); -1 P Maddy (Eng), G Evans (Eng), J Lomas (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

Britain's Meghan MacLaren will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Jordan Mixed Open after a second-round 65 to leapfrog overnight leader Daan Huizing.

MacLaren, 23, trailed Dutch player Huizing by one shot after round one but posted a second seven-under-par score to move ahead at the Ayla Golf Club.

The tournament is the first time men and women have competed against each other for the same prize in golf.

"I'm pretty delighted," said MacLaren.

She added: "I don't have 65s too often so to have two in a row is pretty special. I felt more in control and like I hit more shots close to the pin today."

The event includes pros from the Ladies European Tour, the European Challenge Tour and seniors' Staysure Tour, with the rising male stars of the Challenge Tour facing a 7,100-yard course, the over-50s from the Staysure Tour 6,601 yards and the female players 6,139 yards.

MacLaren, who spoke out against gender pay disparity earlier this year, says she is "happy" with the way the mixed event is unfolding after players from each of the three tours made the cut.

"They couldn't have written it any better than that," she said. "I think that's a testament to the research that's gone into it. A lot of thought has gone into it and I'm happy that it's playing out like this."

Fellow British trio Paul Streeter, Jack Senior and Oliver Farr are tied for third place going into the final round, six shots off the lead on eight-under-par.