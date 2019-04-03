Olivia Mehaffey: Royal County Down golfer five off lead after day one at Champions Retreat Club

Mehaffey is on a golf scholarship at Arizona State University

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey shot a one over par 73 in the opening round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

The first two rounds of the tournament are taking place at the Champions Retreat Club, after which the top 30 will progress to the final round at Augusta National.

The event will conclude at the famous course just a week before the Masters.

Mehaffey, currently tied for 21st, is five shots off the lead.

The Royal County Down golfer, who is on a scholarship at Arizona State University, birdied the third and the eighth but finished the front nine on level par after bogeying five and nine.

Despite a final bogey on the 13th Mehaffey, 21, remains firmly in contention will hope that a strong round on Thursday could see her make the top 30.

All 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National before the top 30 go on to the final round at the major championship venue.

The Masters course did not allow female members until 2012.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Zoe Campos share the clubhouse lead on four under.