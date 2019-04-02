2019 Open at Royal Portrush: Extra tickets available for championship days

The Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 staging of the event at Royal Portrush

An additional 15,000 tickets have been made available for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July.

The R&A has extended the capacity on each of the four championship days by 3,750, meaning 43,750 spectators will be at the Co Antrim venue each day.

It mean 215,000 spectators will attend the championship across the week, as Northern Ireland stages The Open for the first time since 1951.

The extra tickets for the 148th Open will go on sale on 15 April.

The original bank of tickets for the event, which takes place from 18-21 July, sold in record time.

"From the moment tickets and hospitality packages went on sale last year it was clear there was huge demand from fans to attend this historic occasion," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.

"We have been working closely with the government agencies, our advisers and contractors to assess whether we could accommodate some fans on each day and have decided we can do so without impacting on the outstanding spectator experience."