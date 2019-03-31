Indian Open: Stephen Gallacher wins despite final-round quadruple bogey

Stephen Gallacher shot one under par on his final round at Delhi Golf Club

Indian Open. Final leaderboard -9 S Gallacher (Sco); -8 M Kawamura (Jpn); -7 J Campillo (Spa); -6 C Bezuidenhout (SA), J Suri (US); -5 G Coetzee (RSA), N Elvira (Spa), E van Rooyen (SA), C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected others: -3 J Morrison (Eng), R Rock (Eng); -1 A Chesters (Eng); +1 A Rai (Eng); +3 SJ Brar (Eng); +5 R Ramsay (Sco), S Brown (Eng)

Stephen Gallacher won the Indian Open by a shot to earn his fourth European Tour title, despite a quadruple bogey on the seventh hole of his final round.

The Scot, 44, holed five back-nine birdies to finish one under par for the day and nine under overall.

Gallacher's son Jack caddied for his father in the second Scottish tour win of 2019, after David Law claimed the Handa Vic Open in February.

Japan's Masahiro Kawamura was second, a shot ahead of Spain's Jorge Campillo.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa and American Julian Suri finished one further back on six under.

Suri had led by three after 12 holes of his final round but carded a quadruple bogey on the 14th after twice chipping over the green and three-putting.

England's Callum Shinkwin was one of four players to end the tournament five under par, with compatriots James Morrison and Robert Rock two shots behind.