WGC Match Play: Tiger Woods beats Rory McIlroy 2&1

Woods had three birdies to McIlroy's two

Three-time champion Tiger Woods advanced to the WGC Match Play quarter-finals with a 2&1 win in his eagerly awaited duel with Rory McIlroy.

In the first match play meeting between the pair, 2015 winner McIlroy missed a series of putts to the right and three-putted the 10th to go three down.

Woods holed from 13 feet at the 17th for a par and will face debutant Lucas Bjerregaard in the last eight.

World number two Justin Rose suffered a surprise two up defeat to Kevin Na.

McIlroy powered a 340-yard drive down the centre of the first fairway but Woods responded by sending his shot three yards further past.

Woods also had the better of things on the greens and made successive birdies from four feet to go two up after six, although his three-putt did allow McIlroy to win the 12th with his first birdie.

As the clouds darkened and the wind increased significantly from the north, McIlroy, who had only lost three holes in his previous three matches and never been behind, birdied the next from five feet to reduce the deficit to one.

He hit a drive 395 yards at the par-five 16th but a poor shot with a wedge left him with a precarious stance and he went through the green with his third to an unplayable line before finding a bunker and conceding the hole.

Rose was two up after 11 holes against world number 60 Na, but the American won the next four holes with three birdies.

In the battle of two European Ryder Cup team-mates, Francesco Molinari surged to a 5&4 win over Paul Casey.

It was his ninth successive match play win, following five at last year's Ryder Cup in Paris.

Molinari was three up after 12 and Casey went further behind at the next after finding the water with his tee shot.

The quarter-finals take place later on Saturday.