Graeme McDowell three off clubhouse pace in Dominican Republic after 64

Graeme McDowell improved nine shots from his opening round as he fired an eight-under-par 64

Graeme McDowell is three off the clubhouse pace at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic after firing an eight-under-par 64 on Friday.

McDowell's round moved him to seven under as South Korean's Sung-Jae Im led in the clubhouse.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, co-leader on six under after day one, is one behind Im.

Dunne was joined on nine under by US player Jonathan Byrd and Australia's Aaron Baddeley who both shot 67s.

Greystones man Dunne carded a 69 on Friday as the Korean fired a second successive 67.

McDowell didn't drop a shot in his eight-birdie round which included four successive gains from the sixth.

The Portrush man's card was the best round of the week to date in the event.

Former world number four McDowell won the US Open in 2010 but has struggled in recent seasons and his current world ranking is 257th.

Ireland's Seamus Power is six off the pace after adding a 68 on Friday to his opening 72.