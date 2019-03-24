Valspar Championship: Paul Casey retains title with thrilling win in Florida

Paul Casey became the first man to retain the Valspar Championship after an enthralling final day in Florida.

Casey, 41, led by one overnight but dropped three shots on the opening nine as a pack of players applied pressure.

The Englishman was level with Jason Kokrak at eight under on the 18th hole but the American made bogey, meaning Casey needed par to win.

He found a bunker off the tee but hit the green and two-putted for a first win since taking last year's title.

