Valspar Championship: Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson and Luke Donald in contention

Paul Casey is seeking to defend the Valspar Championship

England's Paul Casey will take a one-shot lead over world number one Dustin Johnson into the final round as he bids to defend the Valspar Championship.

Casey, 41, carded a three-under-par 68 in his third-round at the Florida course despite a final-hole bogey.

The dropped shot was punished as Johnson escaped a fairway bunker to birdie the last and reach eight under.

American Jason Kokrak's hole in one on the 15th helped him sit third on seven under, a shot ahead of Luke Donald.

England's Donald has made only 10 starts in two seasons because of a back complaint but he made birdie on the last hole to end one under for the day and remain in contention.

The former world number one has not won on the PGA or European Tour since 2012, while Casey has not secured a victory since he ended more than three years without a win at this tournament in 2018.

Elsewhere in the field, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen moved into contention by reaching five under for the tournament after sharing the lowest round of the day with Kokrak on 66.

Casey carded a final round of six under par to win the tournament by a shot from Tiger Woods in 2018; there are currently 19 players within six strokes of his mark of nine under going into Sunday's final round.