Paul Casey shares Valspar Championship halfway lead in Florida

Casey shot a final-round 65 to win by a shot in 2018

Valspar Championship second-round leaderboard -6: P Casey (Eng), A Cook (US); -5: S Stallings (US), Sungjae Im (Kor), L Donald (Eng) ;-4: D Johnson (US), J Dahman (US), C Luck (Aus); Selected others: -2: D Willett (Eng);-+1: R Knox (Sco), G McDowell (NI) +5: B Davis (Eng) +8: T Hatton (Eng)

Defending champion Paul Casey shot a five-under-par 66 in the second round to take a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Englishman moved to six under alongside American Austin Cook.

England's Luke Donald finished his round tied for third with the United States' Scott Stallings and South Korea's Sungjae Im, one shot back.

Casey edged out Americans Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed to win last year.

The 41-year-old showed some of that form with a rapid start to his round, picking up birdies in three of his first four holes.

He picked up shots on the par fives on his homeward nine, as he drained a ten-foot birdie putt on the first before landing a 27-foot attempt at an eagle on five.

His solitary bogey came on the closing ninth after he found sand with his first two shots.

Donald was briefly the on-course leader after a birdie four from home moved him to seven under but he missed a par putt from four feet on the next and dropped another shot on his penultimate hole.

World number one Dustin Johnson is a shot further back at four under, while Scotland's Russell Knox, who was joint third after the first round, fell away as a five-over round left him one over par overall.