The Masters: Georgia Hall hopes for Augusta Women's Masters after amateur event

Hall has won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit for the past two years

England's Georgia Hall hopes the staging of a women's amateur tournament at Augusta National could pave the way for a Women's Masters.

The final round of the inaugural 54-hole tournament will be played at the Masters' home on Saturday, 6 April.

"It's another step towards having some equality," Women's British Open winner Hall told BBC golf podcast The Cut.

"The Masters could be women. Maybe we can have an event like that, it would be cool to play it on the same course."

The first two rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, with the top 30 players making the cut to play the final round.

This year's Masters starts on Thursday, 11 April with American Patrick Reed as the defending champion.

The Augusta National, in Georgia, admitted its first women members in 2012, when former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore became the first women in green jackets.

"I'm quite sad I'm not playing, it's an awesome opportunity," added 22-year-old Hall.

Last year, Hall became just the third British golfer, after England's Karen Stupples in 2004 and Scotland's Catriona Matthew in 2009, to win the Women's British Open since it became a major in 2001.

Doubling her tally is Hall's "main aim" for 2019. She says she will draw on her experiences of winning at Royal Lytham & St Annes last August when she tees it up at The ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in California, which hosts the first of the year's five women's majors from 4-7 April.

"It's nice to know you can do it when the time comes and when you need to hit a shot you can pull it off," she said.

"To win in America would be a great achievement this year and that's my main aim and if it can be a major that's even better."

Hall is also excited by the inaugural Aon Risk Reward Challenge - a year-long contest being run by both the LPGA and PGA Tours in the US which offers equal prize money for the women and men.

The format is simple. At certain events throughout the year, there will be a designated 'risk and reward' hole and each player's best two scores on that hole at each event will count towards their running total. The lowest overall score on each individual tour will win $1m (£750,000) in prize money.

"It's awesome men and women playing for same prize fund," said Hall, who is one of the challenge's ambassadors.

"There's a little tournament within a tournament and you've got to be strategic with the way you play the hole, whether to be aggressive or not given your best two scores of the week count."

You can listen to more from Georgia, and the thoughts of Rory McIlroy after his Players Championship win, on this week's edition of The Cut, which will be available to download on Tuesday evening.