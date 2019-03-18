Rory McIlroy says best golf still to come after Players Championship win

Rory McIlroy missed the cut in the Players Championship last year

Rory McIlroy says his best golf is still to come after winning the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The four-time major winner produced a superb performance on the back nine to beat Jim Furyk by one stroke on Sunday.

It ensured the 29-year-old Northern Irishman claimed his first PGA Tour title since March 2018.

"I've started the second phase of my career. I've learned a lot in the last 10-11 years and feel I can make the next 10-11 years even better," he said.

McIlroy, who started the day one shot behind third-round leader John Rahm, finished 16 under par after a closing two-under 70.

He has now finished in the top six in all six of his 2019 events.

His first victory as a professional came at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2009 and he went on to win his four majors within a spell of just over three years between June 2011 and August 2014.

McIlroy will be aiming for his first major in nearly five years at next month's Masters. Victory at Augusta would make him only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam of Masters, Open Championship, US Open and US PGA Championship titles.

He has 24 wins overall as a professional.

Victory on St Patrick's Day in Florida saw him join a select band of Europeans - Martin Kaymer (2014), Henrik Stenson (2009), Sergio Garcia (2008) and Sandy Lyle (1987) - to win at Sawgrass.

"It's a massive win on a course I've had mixed results. I had to show a lot of character out there," McIlroy added.

"I'm just really proud of myself the way I played the last few holes.

"I kept telling myself on the way to the 17th tee, just make three more good swings, that's all you need to do and this thing is yours.

"To step up and make those three good swings, it's very satisfying knowing that it's in there when it needs to be.

"If I go to Augusta with a similar game and attitude then I think I've got a great chance."