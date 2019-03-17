Players Championship 2019: Rory McIlroy holds off Jim Furyk at Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy is the second Briton to win the Players Championship, following Sandy Lyle in 1987

Rory McIlroy has won the Players Championship, beating Jim Furyk by one shot after a thrilling final round at Sawgrass.

The Northern Irishman's two-under-par 70 gave him victory on 16 under.

It is his first win in a year and sets him up for an attempt at the career Grand Slam at the Masters next month.

"I feel like I'm playing some of the best golf of my life right now and I just need to keep doing the same things," he told Sky Sports.

"If I hadn't won today, I'd have said I didn't need one going into Augusta but it's nice to win on a course that will play similar to Augusta in a few weeks."

McIlroy, 29, won the US Open in 2011, US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014 but is yet to win the Masters, which starts on 11 April.

He has finished in the top six of all his tournaments in 2019.

The Players Championship is known unofficially as the 'fifth major' and is the most prestigious of the regular PGA Tour events.

England's Eddie Pepperell finished two behind McIlroy after a 66.

Pepperell holed a 50-foot putt on the 17th to briefly join McIlroy in a tie for the lead before the four-time major champion pulled clear with birdies on the 15th and 16th.

Overnight leader Jon Rahm fell away in the closing stages and finished on 11 under after a 76, while Tommy Fleetwood struggled to a 73.

